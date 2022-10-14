UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Grants Protective Bail To Tariq Shafi In Prohibited Funding Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2022 | 08:05 PM

Islamabad High Court grants protective bail to Tariq Shafi in prohibited funding case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday granted protective bail to accused Tariq Shafi in an FIR registered under Foreign Exchange Act with regard to the PTI prohibited funding case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday granted protective bail to accused Tariq Shafi in an FIR registered under Foreign Exchange Act with regard to the PTI prohibited funding case.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani heard the case and stopped the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from arresting the accused till the next date.

The petitioner adopted the stance that the FIA, Lahore had registered an FIR against him, and he wanted a protective bail to appear before the respective court.

The court accepted the protective bail against surety bonds worth Rs 10,000 till October 21, and instructed the petitioner to approach the relevant court during that time.

