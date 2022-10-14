UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Grants Protective Bail To Javed Latif

Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2022 | 09:09 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday granted protective bail to Federal Minister Javed Latif in the cases registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) with regard to his press conference.

IHC's Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani, who heard the bail petition filed by Mian Javed Latif, stopped the police from arresting the minister and also sought the record of first information reports (FIRs) registered against him in various cities.

The petitioner's lawyer adopted the stance that the IHC had issued an order in a similar case.

His client required a protective bail in cases registered in Peshawar and Lahore, where the opponent party was in power.

He said there was by-election in Javed Latif's constituency on October 16 and he wanted to cast vote there.

The lawyer said his client had addressed a press conference on September 14, and after that the FIRs were registered against him.

The court accepted the protective bail of Mian Javed Latif against surety bonds of Rs10,000 and stopped the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab police from arresting him.

