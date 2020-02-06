UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Grants Protective Bail To Accused In Illegal Allotment Case

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 06:05 PM

Islamabad High Court grants protective bail to accused in illegal allotment case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday granted ten-day protective bail to former member Sindh assembly Saleem Jan Mizari in illegal plot allotment case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday granted ten-day protective bail to former member Sindh assembly Saleem Jan Mizari in illegal plot allotment case.

The bench accepted the bail against surety bonds worth Rs 100,000 and directed the petitioner to approach the accountability court concerned in Sukkur within ten-days.

Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah conducted hearing on bail petition of Mizari in corruption case.

Earlier, the accountability court Sukkur had declared Mizari as pro claimed offender due to his continuous non appearance.

The accused approached IHC to seek protective bail after his return from abroad.

