UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Grants Protective Bails To Asad Qaiser, Hammad Azhar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2022 | 08:48 PM

Islamabad High Court grants protective bails to Asad Qaiser, Hammad Azhar

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted protective bails to former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser and ex-federal minister Hammad Azhar till June 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted protective bails to former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser and ex-federal minister Hammad Azhar till June 20.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the separate petitions filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf's (PTI) leaders.

Asad Qaiser and Hammad Azhar, in their pleas, stated that they participated in the long march on the call of their party chief and cases had been registered against them in different cities.

Asad Qaiser named the Secretary Interior, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, IGP Sindh, IGP Punjab, IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Director General of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as respondents, while Hammad Azhar named the Federal Government, IGP Punjab and SSP Operations Lahore as respondents.

The court sought also report from the Federation regarding the cases registered against Asad Qaiser across the country.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Islamabad National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Punjab Long March Federal Investigation Agency June Islamabad High Court From Government Court

Recent Stories

Four held for possessing illegal weapons

Four held for possessing illegal weapons

1 minute ago
 Militant Attack in Eastern Syria Kills Three Civil ..

Militant Attack in Eastern Syria Kills Three Civilians, Injures 21 More - State ..

1 minute ago
 Govt to provide fresh graduates one year diploma u ..

Govt to provide fresh graduates one year diploma under YDF: Secretary Planning

1 minute ago
 Russian Oil Embargo to Hit EU Consumers, Major Fue ..

Russian Oil Embargo to Hit EU Consumers, Major Fuel Shortages Possible - Novak

1 minute ago
 Novak Expects Russian Oil Production to Rise in Ju ..

Novak Expects Russian Oil Production to Rise in June

6 minutes ago
 Support for Abortion in US Increases as Supreme Co ..

Support for Abortion in US Increases as Supreme Court Expected to Impose Limits ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.