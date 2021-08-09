UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Grants Time To CDA In Sanitary Workers' Salary Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 08:40 PM

Islamabad High Court grants time to CDA in sanitary workers' salary case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted more time to Capital Development Authority (CDA) in a case seeking payment of salaries of the sanitary workers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted more time to Capital Development Authority (CDA) in a case seeking payment of salaries of the sanitary workers.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by the president sanitary workers association Ilyas Masih through Yasir Mehmood Advocate.

CDA's lawyer adopted the stance that his department required more time for submission of comments against the case and prayed the bench to adjourn hearing on this case, which was accepted by the court.

In last hearing, the court had expressed serious concern over non payment of salaries to the sanitary workers and had instructed the civic body to send its senior officials along with a detailed report on the subject.

Chief Justice remarked that the workers who had been doing the job of capital's cleanliness were not being treated equally. Discrimination wouldn't be tolerated, he further said.

