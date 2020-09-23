Islamabad High Court grants time to federation for implementation of notices to Nawaz Sharif

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted one week time to federation for implementation of its arrest warrants notices to former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Avenfield property references

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted one week time to federation for implementation of its arrest warrants notices to former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Avenfield property references.

The bench observed that the court was ensuring the attendance of former prime minister in NAB references and after this appeals of all accused including Maryam Safdar would be heard together.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani conducted hearing on appeals in Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Avenfield apartments cases. Maryam Safdar and her husband Captain (R) Safdar Awan appeared before the IHC bench amid foolproof security arrangements.

During the course of proceeding, additional attorney general (AAG) Tariq Khokhar informed the court that the notices served through mail service had been received by a member of accused's family at London address.

Justice Farooq asked about the implementation of arrest warrants through county court to this the AAG prayed the court to grant 15 days time in this regard as it would take time.

He requested the court to adjourned hearing on the matter for indefinite time, adding that the report would be submitted to the court as soon as the notices were implemented.

The bench remarked that the hearing of the case couldn't be adjourned for a long time and, subsequently, granted one week time to the federation for implementation of notices to Nawaz Sharif through county court. The hearing of the case then adjourned till September 30.

The court also adjourned hearing on main appeals in above references till December 9, against the imprisonment sentences of accused. It termed that first the court had to ensure the attendance of Nawaz Sharif then the appeals of all convict people including Maryam Safdar and Captain (r) Safdar Awan would be fixed for hearing together.