Islamabad High Court grants time to Federation for comments in HEC case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted time to the Federation for comments in a petition against amendment in Higher education Commission (HEC) Ordinance and removal of its chairman Tariq Banuri.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition seeking reinstatement of Tariq Banuri as chairman HEC.

Deputy Attorney General Syed Tayyab Shah told the court that the notice had been received a day ago and prayed the bench to give some time in this regard.

The court directed DAG to submit a copy of the reply before the next hearing to the counsel for the petitioner.

It said that the government couldn't be barred from temporary appointment so that day-to-day affairs did not affect.

The court adjourned the hearing till June 29.