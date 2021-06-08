UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Grants Time To Federation For Comments In HEC Case

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 07:26 PM

Islamabad High Court grants time to Federation for comments in HEC case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted time to the Federation for comments in a petition against amendment in Higher Education Commission (HEC) Ordinance and removal of its chairman Tariq Banuri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted time to the Federation for comments in a petition against amendment in Higher education Commission (HEC) Ordinance and removal of its chairman Tariq Banuri.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition seeking reinstatement of Tariq Banuri as chairman HEC.

Deputy Attorney General Syed Tayyab Shah told the court that the notice had been received a day ago and prayed the bench to give some time in this regard.

The court directed DAG to submit a copy of the reply before the next hearing to the counsel for the petitioner.

It said that the government couldn't be barred from temporary appointment so that day-to-day affairs did not affect.

The court adjourned the hearing till June 29.

Related Topics

Hearing June HEC Islamabad High Court From Government Court

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation of 41st bat ..

17 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

1 minute ago

HR minister visits acid attack victim

1 minute ago

OPC vice chairperson briefs SACM on relief steps f ..

1 minute ago

Dozens of shops demolished in operation

1 minute ago

Facilities for special working woman demanded

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.