Islamabad High Court Grants Time To Government To Answer In Foreign Gifts' Matter

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted time to federal government to answer in a case regarding details of gifts received from other countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted time to Federal government to answer in a case regarding details of gifts received from other countries.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani heard the appeal of federal government against the decision in above matter.

Assistant Attorney General Attiq ur Rehman Saddiqui requested the bench to grant more time so that he could take instructions form the federal government.

The bench remarked that the gifts received from the other countries belong to public.

Why not these gifts kept in a museum, the court asked.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb remarked that the government should public the details of gifts received during last ten years.

The assistant attorney general adopted the stance that this was an era of hybrid warfare and some people would make videos on it. The bench asked how the access to information could be denied in this age.

The court, however, granted time to assistant attorney general to get instructions from federal government about the matter.

