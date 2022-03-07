UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Grants Time To Lawyers In SMR Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2022 | 06:35 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted time to the lawyers for preparations in Social Media Rules (SMR) case and adjourned hearing of the case till April 4

During course of proceeding, Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that it was crime if anybody hurts religious emotions of anyone.

What was wrong in it, if a rule had been set up to remove the controversial and illegal material on social media, he asked.

Imaan Mazari Advocate also gave arguments on new social media rules. The chief justice remarked that the rule which was mentioned by the lawyer was quite appropriate.

The court instructed the lawyers to first study the new social media rules and come up on next hearing with preparations.

