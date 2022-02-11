The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday instructed the PEMRA's lawyer to take instructions from his client in case pertaining issuance of TV licenses beyond the capacity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday instructed the PEMRA's lawyer to take instructions from his client in case pertaining issuance of tv licenses beyond the capacity.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by Pakistan Broadcasting Association (PBA) challenging the issuance of TV licenses by Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) more than the capacity.

PBA's lawyer said that PEMRA had already issued 109 licenses for satellite TV channels, adding that the number reached 150 if channels with landing rights were included.

The lawyer said that the analog system had no capacity to run such big number of channels.

According to PEMRA, the capacity could be increased to 350 channels after digitalization of the system.

PEMRA's lawyer adopted the stance that the TV channels were issued licenses under a process.

The court asked whether the PEMRA view article 19 of the constitution when it issued any TV license.

PEMRA lawyer said that the department had collected Rs 4 billions from DTH licenses.

He said that we had to take the country toward digitalization.

The chief justice remarked that it was necessary to ensure the freedom of expression in the country, adding that more important thing was implementation of Article 19 and 19A.

The lawyer said that the PEMRA had the capacity for more TV channels and a study was available in this regard. He said it was necessary to increase the number of channels to introduce DTH system in Pakistan.

The court asked the counsel to share the said study with PBA. The court also directed him to take instruction from PEMRA whether it wanted to send this matter again to it or this court should decide the matter after listening arguments.

The further hearing of the case was adjourned till March 9.