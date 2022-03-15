UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Grants Time To PTA For Comments

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2022 | 06:01 PM

Islamabad High Court grants time to PTA for comments

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted time to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on a petition challenging the appointment of its director general law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted time to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on a petition challenging the appointment of its director general law.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC heard the case filed by Zainab Janjoa Advocate.

The PTA's lawyer during the hearing requested the court to grant some time for submission of comments.

The court accepted the request and adjourned hearing of the case for two weeks. It may be mentioned here that that the petition had stated that the appointment was made against the law as the DG had no required educational qualifications.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) May Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Sindh Governor visits D-Chowk to review preparatio ..

Sindh Governor visits D-Chowk to review preparations for PTI public meeting

26 seconds ago
 Over 12,000 Paleolithic stoneware items unearthed ..

Over 12,000 Paleolithic stoneware items unearthed in NW China

27 seconds ago
 President Alvi inaugurates Ehsaas-Syalani Langarkh ..

President Alvi inaugurates Ehsaas-Syalani Langarkhana in Bahawalpur

29 seconds ago
 China, Hong Kong stock markets dive 5% with rising ..

China, Hong Kong stock markets dive 5% with rising COVID cases

32 seconds ago
 Services Tribunal suspends premature posting trans ..

Services Tribunal suspends premature posting transfer orders National Savings' o ..

3 minutes ago
 DPOs' powers transferred to DCs in tribal district ..

DPOs' powers transferred to DCs in tribal districts; police powers not being cur ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>