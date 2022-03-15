Islamabad High Court grants time to PTA for comments

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted time to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on a petition challenging the appointment of its director general law

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC heard the case filed by Zainab Janjoa Advocate.

The PTA's lawyer during the hearing requested the court to grant some time for submission of comments.

The court accepted the request and adjourned hearing of the case for two weeks. It may be mentioned here that that the petition had stated that the appointment was made against the law as the DG had no required educational qualifications.