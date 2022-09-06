UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Grants Time To PTI For Submission Of Documents

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2022 | 07:26 PM

Islamabad High Court grants time to PTI for submission of documents

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted more time to the petitioner for submission of more documents in a plea seeking early completion of scrutiny of PML-N and PPP's funds by the ECP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted more time to the petitioner for submission of more documents in a plea seeking early completion of scrutiny of PML-N and PPP's funds by the ECP.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Leader Farakh Habib.

Petitioner's Lawyer Anwar Mansoor Advocate adopted the stance that this court had expected from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that it would treat the cases of all parties in same manners.

The chief justice remarked that the ECP was a constitutional institution, however, at this the lawyer pleaded that according to the top court it was an administrative body.

Justice Minallah remarked that the court had already directed the ECP to deal the all parties equally, adding that the court respects all constitutional institutions.

The chief justice questioned that how it could regulate the commission, if the petitioner had any complaint he should first approach the ECP.

He asked that how the court pass a judgment before the decision of ECP.

The lawyer said that they had also given application to ECP for dealing all parties in a same way.

The court inquired about the application and ECP's decision on it. The lawyer prayed the court to grant more time submission of further documents. The court accepted the request and adjourned the hearing into the matter.

