UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Halts Indictment Of Asif Zardari In Suspicious Bank Transaction Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 08:43 PM

Islamabad High Court halts indictment of Asif Zardari in suspicious bank transaction case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued a stay order against the indictment of former president Asif Ali Zardari in a reference pertaining to a suspicious transaction of Rs 8 billion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued a stay order against the indictment of former president Asif Ali Zardari in a reference pertaining to a suspicious transaction of Rs 8 billion.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamer Farooq issued the order on a petition filed by the legal team of ex-president.

Petitioner's lawyer Farooq H. Naek pleaded that the trial court had fixed October 28, a date to indict his client.

He argued, their petition in IHC would become ineffective if the accountability court frames charges against accused on next hearing.

He prayed the court to issue a stay order against the trial court's decision dated October 14, regarding the indictment.

After listening arguments, the court issued stay orders and sought comments from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the plea till November 4.

It may be mentioned here that the former president had challenged the decision of accountability court for dismissing his acquittal plea in above reference.

However, the trial court had fixed the hearing of the reference on Thursday (Today) to frame charges against the accused.

The reference said, during the investigation, it transpired that Rs150 m were paid from the joint account to one Ahmed Abdul Bari to purchase House No F-32, Block 4, Clifton, Karachi.

The house was later transferred in the name of Zardari. It further said the ex-president had mentioned Rs 53 million as value of the house in his nomination papers submitted to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Related Topics

Karachi Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Asif Ali Zardari National Accountability Bureau Election Commission Of Pakistan Bari May October November Islamabad High Court From Billion Million Court Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

UAE, Jordan inaugurate ‘Government Accelerators ..

UAE, Jordan inaugurate ‘Government Accelerators Centre’ in Amman under strat ..

3 minutes ago
 Cleveland Clinic launches first-of-its kind preven ..

Cleveland Clinic launches first-of-its kind preventive breast cancer vaccine stu ..

3 minutes ago
 Al Jalila Foundation establishes Majlis Al Amal fo ..

Al Jalila Foundation establishes Majlis Al Amal for female cancer patients&#039; ..

18 minutes ago
 EDGE signs MoU with UAE Ministry of Education to e ..

EDGE signs MoU with UAE Ministry of Education to explore training, sponsorship o ..

18 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with UAQ Ruler and Ajman ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with UAQ Ruler and Ajman Crown Prince at Expo 2020 Dub ..

33 minutes ago
 UK vows to restore foreign aid budget after cuts

UK vows to restore foreign aid budget after cuts

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.