Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns four Indian prisoners case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday adjourned hearing on a petition filed by Indian High Commission seeking release of four Indian prisoners.

The hearing of the case was adjourned without any proceeding due to the strike of lawyers in Federal capital.

The IHC's bench had previously sought reply from Ministry of Interior regarding the matter which was supposed to be submitted this day.

The prisoners include Jaspal Kaka, Shamsuddin, Muhammad Ismail and Aneel Chamaar who were currently in jails of Karachi, Lahore and Gujranwala in different cases.

The petition had stated that the four prisoners had completed their imprisonment sentence and could not be released so for. It prayed the court to issue directives for releases of these four Indian citizens.