Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns hearing in PMDC dissolution case till March 24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned the hearing of Pakistan Medical and dental Council (PMDC) dissolution case till March 24.

IHC Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah resumed the hearing of the Federation's intra-court appeal against IHC orders for restoration of PMDC.

At the outset of the hearing, the complainant's counsel Zainab Janua briefed the court that future of PMDC employees was in danger and added they were not getting salaries.

She pleaded that such employees were forced to get loans for their daily needs.

The CJ remarked that students getting education overseas were also facing problems due to the ongoing PMDC status.

The court later adjourned the hearing till March 24 and directed the deputy attorney general TariqKhokhar for making efforts to conclude such matter as soon as possible.

