UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Adjourns Hearing In PMDC Dissolution Case Till March 24

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 04:21 PM

Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns hearing in PMDC dissolution case till March 24

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned the hearing of Pakistan Medical and dental Council (PMDC) dissolution case till March 24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned the hearing of Pakistan Medical and dental Council (PMDC) dissolution case till March 24.

IHC Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah resumed the hearing of the Federation's intra-court appeal against IHC orders for restoration of PMDC.

At the outset of the hearing, the complainant's counsel Zainab Janua briefed the court that future of PMDC employees was in danger and added they were not getting salaries.

She pleaded that such employees were forced to get loans for their daily needs.

The CJ remarked that students getting education overseas were also facing problems due to the ongoing PMDC status.

The court later adjourned the hearing till March 24 and directed the deputy attorney general TariqKhokhar for making efforts to conclude such matter as soon as possible.

.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Education March Islamabad High Court Pakistan Medical And Dental Council Court

Recent Stories

2-Day National workshop on “Diarrhea and Electro ..

6 minutes ago

Over 2 in 3 (72%) respondents of a global survey o ..

10 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Iran Exceeds 10,000, D ..

24 seconds ago

ANF recovers 2.400 kg hashish, nabs three accused

26 seconds ago

Crude Oil spill in Narali dam poses serious threat ..

27 seconds ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notifies ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.