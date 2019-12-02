Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns hearing on private schools' fee case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday adjourned hearing on a petition till December 20, regarding increase in tuition fee of private schools in federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday adjourned hearing on a petition till December 20, regarding increase in tuition fee of private schools in Federal capital.

During course of proceeding, Justice Aamer Farooq teachers have a unique status in society. Now, the trends have been changed, he said.

The lawyer of private schools informed the bench that the parents had very disrespectful attitude toward the teachers. What kind of education they wanted for their kids by handing them placards against teachers, he asked.

The bench asked the lawyer of Private Educational Institutes Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) that what was the hindrance in preparation of rules. Whether these rules would be prepared by PEIRA or Ministry of Education, he said.

PEIRA lawyer Arshad Haneef argued that his department would introduce rules with consultation of all stakeholders to regulate the private schools. He informed the court that an identical petition was already pending with the division bench of the IHC.

At this, the bench adjourned hearing of the case till December 20.