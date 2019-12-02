UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Adjourns Hearing On Private Schools' Fee Case

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 04:48 PM

Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns hearing on private schools' fee case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday adjourned hearing on a petition till December 20, regarding increase in tuition fee of private schools in federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday adjourned hearing on a petition till December 20, regarding increase in tuition fee of private schools in Federal capital.

During course of proceeding, Justice Aamer Farooq teachers have a unique status in society. Now, the trends have been changed, he said.

The lawyer of private schools informed the bench that the parents had very disrespectful attitude toward the teachers. What kind of education they wanted for their kids by handing them placards against teachers, he asked.

The bench asked the lawyer of Private Educational Institutes Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) that what was the hindrance in preparation of rules. Whether these rules would be prepared by PEIRA or Ministry of Education, he said.

PEIRA lawyer Arshad Haneef argued that his department would introduce rules with consultation of all stakeholders to regulate the private schools. He informed the court that an identical petition was already pending with the division bench of the IHC.

At this, the bench adjourned hearing of the case till December 20.

Related Topics

Hearing Education December Islamabad High Court All Court

Recent Stories

Missed revenue target may lead to harsher measures ..

10 minutes ago

SCMC intensifies activities during National Bullyi ..

21 minutes ago

Court accepts plea bargain of two accused

10 minutes ago

Mauritius installs ex-culture minister as presiden ..

10 minutes ago

11 arrested over marriage act violations in Faisal ..

10 minutes ago

Stampede kills 9 in Brazil's Sao Paulo

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.