Islamabad High Court (IHC) Adjourns Hearing Till January 15 In HEC Members Appointment Case

Tue 31st December 2019 | 04:06 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday resuming the hearing of a case pertaining to appointments of members in Higher Education Commission (HEC) has awarded more fifteen days to federation for the appointment of two members in HEC after making consensus with the opposition.

During the previous hearing, the court had ordered the Secretary National Assembly for submitting its reply in today's hearing in which the court of Chief Justice Athar Minallah was informed that the scheduled meeting for Monday was unfortunately not held due to dense fog as the members were unable to reach.

The legal adviser of federation briefed the court that rules which were formed by previous committee were not suitable in current scenario and needed to be amended.

The federation sought more time from the court which the court accepted and granted fifteen more days in the matter.

Later the court adjourned the hearing till January 15.

