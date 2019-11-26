Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns high treason case hearing for a day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :A larger bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of high treason case against former president Pervez Musharraf for a day and asked to submit complete record in the next hearing.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani, is hearing the pleas, filed by Musharraf's counsel and Ministry of Interior requesting the court to stop the special court from announcing its verdict in the case.

The pleas had requested the court to bar the special court from announcing the verdict on November 28.

At the outset of the hearing, the court took note of fact that why the complete record was not produced in the court and asked for provision of complete record of the case from Ministry of Law and Justice.

The IHC Chief Justice remarked that the former president was a court absconder.

The counsel for Musharraf prayed the court that reserving the verdict by special court was done without completing the legal procedure.

The CJ asked the Musharraf's counsel Salman Safdar either he was aware of the facts of the case.

Justice Amir Farooq asked for the Supreme Court's directions in the case from the prosecution and also ordered to produce the SC orders in the next hearing.

Musharraf's lawyer stated that the Pervez Musharraf should be treated as per the law, adding that Musharraf was not given the right to defendhimself in the case.

The hearing of the case will resume on Wednesday.