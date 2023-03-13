UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Adjourns Imran Khan's Disqualification Case Till March 20

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2023 | 09:44 PM

Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns Imran Khan's disqualification case till March 20

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned the hearing of a case for the disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan in Tyrian White's parental issue, till March 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned the hearing of a case for the disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan in Tyrian White's parental issue, till March 20.

A larger bench headed by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case filed by a citizen Muhammad Sajid.

Addressing Imran Khan's lawyer, the chief justice remarked that they should either admit or deny the petitioner's allegation.

The court would dismiss the case immediately if the defence denied the existence of Imran Khan's alleged daughter.

Imran Khan's lawyer Salman Akram Raja said he would give arguments on five points and so far he had deliberated on only one point.

The chief justice observed what would be the position if Imran Khan denied any relation with Tyrian White.

To this, the petitioner's lawyer said that his client's affidavit submitted to the court of California was available, and prayed to the court to seek a verified copy of the case record from California court.

The chief justice observed how the court could ask an American court in that regard.

Justice Kayani remarked that the petitioner had to prove clearly that Imran Khan was the father of Tyrian White. The petitioner's lawyer said Imran Khan and Jemima had informed the court about the guardianship of Tyrian White. To this, the court said it did not prove that Imran Khan was her father.

Justice Kayani remarked that whether an irrelevant person could make such a claim when the girl concerned was not saying that. There was also no medical test report on record, he observed.

The case was consequently adjourned till March 20.

