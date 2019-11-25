Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns Nawaz Sharif appeal against Al-Azizia reference verdict for two weeks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned the hearing of Nawaz Sharif's appeals against Al-Azizia reference verdict, issued by Accountabilty Court (AC), for two weeks.

The court of Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani accepted the one-day exemption from hearing plea of Nawaz Sharif.

The NAB additional prosecutor general Jahanzeb Bharwana submitted the reply in Nawaz Sharif's plea for adding five more witnesses in which he opposed by disclosing that such witnesses were irrelevant and don't have any concern with such case.

He added that the case was in appeal where no need of such witnesses was necessary as such witnesses were forensic experts that had no concern with such matter.

Nasser Bhutta Advocate, counsel for Nawaz Sharif, urged the court for testimony of such witnesses as it was the fundamental right of his client to avail all options to defend him.

The court later adjourned the hearing for two weeks whereas arguments from both parties would also be concluded in the next hearing.