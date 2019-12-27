Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns PMDC dissolution case hearing till Dec 31

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday, resuming the hearing of a case pertaining to dissolution of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), summoned the record of salaries payment to employees and adjourned the hearing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday, resuming the hearing of a case pertaining to dissolution of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), summoned the record of salaries payment to employees and adjourned the hearing. Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of IHC resumed the hearing of the case in which PMDC employees had challenged the presidential order for dissolution of PMDC.

The Ministry of Law and Justice submitted its reply in the court.

Justice Kayani inquired about the status of disbursement of six-month salaries to the PMDC employees which had now been declared as Pakistan Medical Commission.

It was revealed in the court that salaries were not paid to all employees against which the court summoned record of salary payments.

Both the parties did not commence arguments session in today's hearing.

The court adjourned the hearing till December 31.