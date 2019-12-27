UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Adjourns PMDC Dissolution Case Hearing Till Dec 31

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 04:05 PM

Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns PMDC dissolution case hearing till Dec 31

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday, resuming the hearing of a case pertaining to dissolution of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), summoned the record of salaries payment to employees and adjourned the hearing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday, resuming the hearing of a case pertaining to dissolution of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), summoned the record of salaries payment to employees and adjourned the hearing. Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of IHC resumed the hearing of the case in which PMDC employees had challenged the presidential order for dissolution of PMDC.

The Ministry of Law and Justice submitted its reply in the court.

Justice Kayani inquired about the status of disbursement of six-month salaries to the PMDC employees which had now been declared as Pakistan Medical Commission.

It was revealed in the court that salaries were not paid to all employees against which the court summoned record of salary payments.

Both the parties did not commence arguments session in today's hearing.

The court adjourned the hearing till December 31.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan December Islamabad High Court Pakistan Medical And Dental Council All Court

Recent Stories

Mirza Ghalib’s 222nd birthday is being celebrate ..

13 minutes ago

RUSADA Says Will Work to Reduce Time for WADA's Po ..

26 minutes ago

Expired drugs recovered from Naqash Pharmacy in At ..

15 minutes ago

Iran, China, Russia start joint naval drills

15 minutes ago

Kashmiris most courageous people on earth: Masood ..

15 minutes ago

Japanese Olympic Committee Head Praises Tokyo-Mosc ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.