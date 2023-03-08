UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Adjourns Tyrian White Case Against Imran Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2023 | 07:13 PM

Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns Tyrian White case against Imran Khan

A larger bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till next date in a petition seeking disqualification of PTI chairman Imran Khan on hiding information about his alleged daughter Tyrian White

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :A larger bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till next date in a petition seeking disqualification of PTI chairman Imran Khan on hiding information about his alleged daughter Tyrian White.

The hearing of the case was then adjourned without proceeding due to leave of Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani. The larger bench headed by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq was to hear the case this day.

The hearing of the case was adjourned till indefinite time. The petition was filed by a citizen Muhammad Sajid. It stated that the former prime minister Imran Khan had concealed the information from Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) about his alleged daughter.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan Islamabad High Court From

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi decide to bat first agai ..

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi decide to bat first against Gladiators

22 minutes ago
 Women’s Exhibition matches: Sune Luus replaces L ..

Women’s Exhibition matches: Sune Luus replaces Laura Wolvaardt

43 minutes ago
 Biden's Approval Rating at 42%, Highest Since June ..

Biden's Approval Rating at 42%, Highest Since June - Poll

2 minutes ago
 Tens of Thousands Rallying in Athens Over Deadly T ..

Tens of Thousands Rallying in Athens Over Deadly Train Crash - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Security forces kill six terrorists in North Wazir ..

Security forces kill six terrorists in North Waziristan

52 minutes ago
 OICCI celebrates Women's Day with theme of embraci ..

OICCI celebrates Women's Day with theme of embracing equity

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.