Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns Tyrian White case against Imran Khan

A larger bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till next date in a petition seeking disqualification of PTI chairman Imran Khan on hiding information about his alleged daughter Tyrian White

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :A larger bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till next date in a petition seeking disqualification of PTI chairman Imran Khan on hiding information about his alleged daughter Tyrian White.

The hearing of the case was then adjourned without proceeding due to leave of Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani. The larger bench headed by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq was to hear the case this day.

The hearing of the case was adjourned till indefinite time. The petition was filed by a citizen Muhammad Sajid. It stated that the former prime minister Imran Khan had concealed the information from Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) about his alleged daughter.