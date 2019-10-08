Islamabad High Court (IHC) approached against JUI-F march

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :A citizen of Federal capital Monday approached Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking a stay order against the march of Jamiat Ulema islam - Fazal (JUI-F).

The petitioner Hafiz Ahtisham said the IHC had fixed a place for protests and sit-ins in the federal capital.

He prayed the court the protesters should be limited to the allocated place as it could affect the routine life of the local residents of the federal capital.

The petitioner has nominated Ministry of Interior, Ministry of education, PEMRA, ICT Administration and JUI-F head Maulana Fazalur Rehman as respondents in the case.