Islamabad High Court (IHC) Approves Pray Of Taking Back Plea Seeking Orders To Stop Exhibition Of "Zindagi Tamasha Movie

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th January, 2020) Islamabad High Court (IHC) has heard the plea seeking to stop exhibition of film "Zindagi Tamasha".IHC Justice Amir Farooq took up the case for hearing on Thursday.During the course of hearing, Counsel of petitioner prayed that he wants to take back the plea that was approved by the court.Justice Amir Farooq while inquiring Counsel of petitioner remarked, "Where has the film gone on air ? You are telling the thing which is not even known to the nation, Have you seen the movie? Where have you watched it? When was movie released?Counsel of petitioner informed the court that they didn't watch the movie.

Upon it Justice Amir Farooq observed, "When you didn't even watch the movie then you should not do advertisement of it.Defense Counsel told the court that promo of film was released on the social media in which Naat Khawan (Naat Reciter) was mocked at.Court observed, "What is the date on which film was released ?Counsel of petitioner said that film is not released yet as Punjab government imposed ban upon the release of film and it's necessary to keep in view the religious sentiments of citizens.Court has approved the pray of Counsel of petitioner to take back the plea and disposed of the case.