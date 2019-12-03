UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court (IHC) Attaches Jail Rules Case With Medical Facilities To Prisoners Case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday resuming the hearing of a case pertaining to implementation on jail rules has attached the said case with another case of same nature about the provision of medical facilities to prisoners already being tried at same bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday resuming the hearing of a case pertaining to implementation on jail rules has attached the said case with another case of same nature about the provision of medical facilities to prisoners already being tried at same bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC).

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah resumed the hearing whereas the Ministry of Interior officials submitted the report from all the provinces about the implementation on jail rules and facilities being provided to prisoners.

The same court had directed strictly to implement on jail rules and sought a thorough report while listening the Nawaz Sharif bail plea.

The court connected the said case with another plea filed by a death sentenced prisoner Khadim Hussain about lack of facilities being provided to prisoners in jails.

Both cases will now be heard simultaneously on December 14. Further hearing of the case was adjourned till December 14.

