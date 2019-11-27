UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court (IHC) Bars Special Court From Announcing High Treason Case Verdict

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 04:56 PM

Islamabad High Court (IHC) bars special court from announcing high treason case verdict

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday barred the special court from announcing its judgment in high treason case against former president Pervez Musharraf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday barred the special court from announcing its judgment in high treason case against former president Pervez Musharraf.

Ministry of Interior as well as Pervez Musharraf through its counsel had moved IHC, with the request to stop the special court, formed in this regard from announcing its verdict on November 28.

The special court on November 19 had reserved its verdict in the high treason case whereas the Ministry of Interior had requested the IHC to restrain special court from announcing verdict by disclosing that all the legal formalities were not fulfilled during the proceedings.

A three-member bench, headed by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah along with Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani, heard the petition.

At the outset of the hearing, the CJ asked about the notification regarding formulation of special court in this regard from the Additional Attorney General Sajid Ilyas Bhatti and complete record from the Law Secretary Muhammad Khashih-ur-Rehman.

Bhatti affirmed that the notification copy was available with the record and pleaded that the special court had not completed the legal procedure added that final arguments were still pending in the case.

The court after listening to the parties, directed the Federal government for deployment of prosecutor till December 5.

The court also directed the special court for announcing its verdict afterlistening to the parties and after completion of all the legal formalities.

