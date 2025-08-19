The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday cancelled the cause list of Chief Justice Sarfaraz Dogar's single bench

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday cancelled the cause list of Chief Justice Sarfaraz Dogar's single bench.

Chief Justice Sarfaraz Dogar heard the cases only in the division bench.

The single bench was scheduled to hear the case pertaining to fake bank accounts case. Younis Kidwai, the accused in the fake account case, has filed an application for cancellation of the red warrant. The court had previously sought a response from NAB and the Interior Ministry.

The new date for today's hearing will be given later as the cause list has been cancelled.