ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday cancelled the cases cause list for the bench of Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan due to his leave.

However, the three recently transferred judges heard the cases as per routine. Senior Puisne Judge Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar heard 10 cases in single member bench.

Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro and Justice Muhammad Asif heard six cases each in their respective benches.