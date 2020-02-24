UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court (IHC) Clubs Federation's Appeal Against PMDC With Petition Challenging Eight Ordinances

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 05:17 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday clubbed the appeal of Ministry of Health against Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC)'s restoration with another petition challenging eight presidential ordinances moved by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)'s lawmaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday clubbed the appeal of Ministry of Health against Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC)'s restoration with another petition challenging eight presidential ordinances moved by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)'s lawmaker.

The court would conduct hearing on the identical petitions on March 12.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Lubna Saleem Pervaiz heard the appeal of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination against the single member bench decision dismissing the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) Ordinance and restoring the terminated employees of PMDC.

At the outset of hearing, additional attorney general adopted the stance that a total of six petitions were filed for restoration of PMDC which had been accepted by the single member bench.

He prayed the court to attach the federation's appeal with another petition regarding eight presidential ordinances as it was being heard by the same bench.

The court accepted the request of additional attorney general and chief justice remarked that the bench would conduct hearing March 12, on the two petitions together.

It may be mentioned here that a single member bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani had declared the PMC Ordinance as null and void while restoring the PMDC and its terminated employees.

The federation had filed an intra court appeal against this judgment.

The petition related to eight Presidential ordinances was moved by PMLN's Shahnawaz Ranjah, which stated that ordinances could be moved for legislation in only certain emergency situations.

