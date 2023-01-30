Islamabad High Court (IHC) decides to form larger bench on plea against chairman CDA

A single member bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sent the file to the Chief Justice for formation of a larger bench to hear the case against the appointment of one officer against two slots of chairman CDA and chief commissioner ICT at the same time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :A single member bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sent the file to the Chief Justice for formation of a larger bench to hear the case against the appointment of one officer against two slots of chairman CDA and chief commissioner ICT at the same time.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case filed by Riaz Hanif Rahi Advocate.

Additional Attorney General Munawar Dogal appeared before the court.

At the outset of hearing, the petitioner's lawyer prayed the court to form a larger bench for further hearing. The court noted that the accused had repeatedly insisted for the larger bench and decided to send the matter to Chief Justice.

The court remarked that it was not a fun that a a person keep sitting in the office of the Chairman CDA then who would view the affairs of Chief Commissioner's office.

The further hearing of the case was then adjourned.