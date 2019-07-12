UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court (IHC) Decides To Remove Arshad Malik As Accountability Judge

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 01:14 PM

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th July, 2019) Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday has decided to remove Arshad Malik as accountability court judge after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz unveiled his alleged video during a press conference.The court's spokesman said that acting chief justice of IHC has written a letter to law ministry, seeking to withdraw services of Arshad Malik.Earlier, Judge Arshad Malik had rejected all the allegations leveled by Maryam Nawaz regarding victimizing ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif in fake corruption cases.The judge had released a statement and termed the leaked video played by PML-N leaders during their press conference fake, fabricated and out of context.He said that he was not pressurized by anyone to deliver verdict against Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference and that the decision was announced while fulfilling all the requirements of justice.

I should have not acquitted Nawaz Sharif in one case and sentenced him in another case if I was under pressure, he asserted.Arshad Malik told that he had old relation with Nasir Butt, the person shown talking to him in the alleged video, and his brother Abdullah Butt who used to often meet me.He revealed that PML-N leaders offered him bribe when he was hearing National Accountability Bureau (NAB) references against Sharif family.

The PML-N representatives also threatened me with dire consequences if I rejected to fulfill their "demands", he claimed.NAB court judge said, "I had then left my case to Almighty and chosen to stick to the truth." PML-N conducted press conference to make my decisions controversial so that they can gain political benefits, he stated.Arshad Malik further demanded the authorities to take legal action against those involved in this conspiracy.

