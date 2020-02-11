Islamabad High Court (IHC) declares presidential ordinance of dissolving PMDC null and void

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has nullified the presidential ordinance of dissolving Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) and reinstated its terminated employees

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th February, 2020) Islamabad High Court (IHC) has nullified the presidential ordinance of dissolving Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) and reinstated its terminated employees.IHC while giving reserved judgment has declared the presidential ordinance null and void on dissolution of PMDC and also reinstated the sacked employees of PMDC.Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani has read out the reserved judgment.Government of Pakistan had constituted Pakistan Medical Commission after dissolving PMDC through presidential ordinance.Former employees of PMDC had challenged the presidential ordinance in the High Court.Court while giving short judgment declared the constitution of Pakistan medical commission illegal on place of PMDC.Upon previous hearing, additional attorney general Tariq Khokhar from federation had completed the arguments.He while giving arguments in the court informed that matter is in the Parliament therefore court should take care in issuance of any order.PMDC Counsel Barrister Zafarullah had said that where issue is of basic rights comes , court should decide instead of taking caution.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani had inquired whether court can issue any directions to the Parliament.Upon it defense counsel Barrister Zafarullah said that court cannot issue directions in that way but ordinance can be challenged.Upon it court remarked, �Bill is in front of the Parliament, this issue is not an emergency but a normal situation.Defense Counsel said that this ordinance is on field due to which our rights have also been usurped.Defense Counsel Babar Sattar had informed the court that we have not challenged the policy of ordinance but we came here for the rights of employees, court should decide over basic rights instead of adopting caution.He said the decision of court will be important because it will prove as a guideline for the Parliament.Court had reserved the judgment after hearing the arguments of respondents.Now court while declaring the presidential ordinance of dissolution PMDC null and void also reinstated the terminated employees of PMDC.