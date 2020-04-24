UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court (IHC) Declares Vadiyya Khalil's Appointment As CCP Chairman As Illegal

Fri 24th April 2020 | 12:55 PM

Islamabad High Court (IHC) declares Vadiyya Khalil's appointment as CCP chairman as illegal

An Islamabad High Court (IHC) division bench Thursday declared the appointment of Vadiyya Khalil as chairman of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) and its two members as illegal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :An Islamabad High Court (IHC) division bench Thursday declared the appointment of Vadiyya Khalil as chairman of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) and its two members as illegal.

The IHC bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamer Farooq announced the judgment, which was reserved on April 14, accepting the intra-court appeal (ICA) of the Federal Government against their restoration by the single member bench of Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani.

The court also ordered the Federal Government to fill the vacant posts in accordance with the law and procedure.

The Ministry of Finance had removed the CCP chairman and its two members on October 15, 2018, who were restored by the single member bench on February 3.

