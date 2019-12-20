Islamabad High Court (IHC) directs ACCC to hear FIA case again in video case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday directed Anti Cyber Crime Court (ACCC) to re-hear the plea of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), seeking shifting of judge Arshad Malik video case to Anti Terrorism Court (ATC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday directed Anti Cyber Crime Court (ACCC) to re-hear the plea of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), seeking shifting of judge Arshad Malik video case to Anti Terrorism Court (ATC).

The IHC bench, comprising Justice Aamer Farooq, announced the judgment which had been reserved previously.

The court directed the ACCC to give its judgment on the FIA's appeal on merit with mentioning decision's grounds and reasons. The court order stated that it was ACCC who would decide the case regarding its shifting to ATC.

The court turned down the decision of ACCC rejecting the FIA request regarding the case shifting.

It may be mentioned that ACCC had rejected the plea of FIA. The FIA had movedan appeal to IHC against challenging the ACCC's decision.