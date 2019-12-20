UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Directs ACCC To Hear FIA Case Again In Video Case

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 04:35 PM

Islamabad High Court (IHC) directs ACCC to hear FIA case again in video case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday directed Anti Cyber Crime Court (ACCC) to re-hear the plea of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), seeking shifting of judge Arshad Malik video case to Anti Terrorism Court (ATC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday directed Anti Cyber Crime Court (ACCC) to re-hear the plea of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), seeking shifting of judge Arshad Malik video case to Anti Terrorism Court (ATC).

The IHC bench, comprising Justice Aamer Farooq, announced the judgment which had been reserved previously.

The court directed the ACCC to give its judgment on the FIA's appeal on merit with mentioning decision's grounds and reasons. The court order stated that it was ACCC who would decide the case regarding its shifting to ATC.

The court turned down the decision of ACCC rejecting the FIA request regarding the case shifting.

It may be mentioned that ACCC had rejected the plea of FIA. The FIA had movedan appeal to IHC against challenging the ACCC's decision.

Related Topics

Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency May Islamabad High Court Anti Terrorism Court Merit Packaging Limited Court

Recent Stories

Jaishankar cancels meeting with US lawmakers due t ..

10 minutes ago

Switzerland charges former Ukraine MP with money l ..

10 minutes ago

Tractor driver killed in road mishap in Faisalabad ..

7 minutes ago

China prosecutes over 100,000 for offenses against ..

7 minutes ago

Iran's Rouhani, Japan PM meet amid tension with US ..

7 minutes ago

Libyan Army Gives GNA-Affiliated Forces 72 Hours t ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.