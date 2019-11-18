UrduPoint.com
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday directed the Federation to pay six month salaries to the terminated employees of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) and submit report to the bench

IHC's Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani conducted hearing on a petition of PMDC's sacked employees challenging their termination and dissolution of council.

The petitioner's council pleaded that Parliament's role had been ignored in introduction of new Ordinance named Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC).

He argued that court had been told that new appointments wouldn't bemade for PMC but despite this statement recruitments had been made.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till December 5.

