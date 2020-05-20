The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday directed Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) to grant registration of a private medical college if it met the council's criteria and standard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday directed Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) to grant registration of a private medical college if it met the council's criteria and standard.

The court asked the council to appoint honest inspectors to conduct inspection of the private college in light of PMDC's rules and procedure.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of IHC conducted hearing on a private medical college's petition seeking its registration with the council after termination of Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC).

During the course of proceeding, the petitioner's lawyer pleaded that his client college was included in first list issued by the PM&DC but it was not part of the second list.

They had approached the council to fill all student seats but the college was informed that all decisions of PMC had been cancelled by the IHC.

To this, the court directed the PMDC to appoint professional and honest inspectors for inspection of said college. Justice Miangul Hassan remarked that the general impression pertaining to the PMDC inspectors across the country was not good.

The PMDC lawyer said that the PMC had been closed completely and its daily wages and contract employees were terminated accordingly. The court remarked that decision regarding the college registration supposed to be taken according to the regulations of council.

The court directed the PMDC to approve the registration of college if it met council's standards and criteria.