Islamabad High Court (IHC) directs secretary for Law and Justice to submit reply in eight ordinances case

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd January, 2020) Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday directed the secretary for Law and Justice to submit written reply in two weeks in a case filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) against the promulgation of eight presidential ordinances.During the hearing, the court has appointed Raza Rabbani, Babar Awan, Abid Hassan Manto and Makhdoom Ali Khan as judicial assistants.Chief Justice of IHC Athar Minallah remarked that how can the government bypass the Parliament and issue the ordinances.

It is to be mentioned here that President Arif Alvi on October 30, 2019 had promulgated eight ordinances including; the Letter of Administration and Succession Certificates Ordinance, 2019; the Enforcement of Women s Property Rights Ordinance, 2019; the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019; the Superior Courts (Court Dress and Mode of Address) Order (Repeal) Ordinance, 2019; the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019; the Legal Aid and Justice Authority Ordinance, 2019; and the Whistle-Blowers Act.