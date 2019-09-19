UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court (IHC) Directs To Immediately Restore Mushtaq Sukhera As Federal Tax Ombudsman

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 12:57 PM

Islamabad High Court (IHC) directs to immediately restore Mushtaq Sukhera as Federal Tax Ombudsman

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday has directed to immediately reinstate Mushtaq Sukhera on the post of Federal Tax Ombudsman.According to details, the decision was announced by IHC Chief Justice Athar Manullah

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th September, 2019) Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday has directed to immediately reinstate Mushtaq Sukhera on the post of Federal Tax Ombudsman.According to details, the decision was announced by IHC Chief Justice Athar Manullah.

It is to be mentioned here that the federation had removed Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera from the post of Federal Tax Ombudsman and filed a reference against him for his alleged failure to handle Model Town carnage as then Inspector-General of Police (IGP) in Punjab.An official notification of his appointment was also withdrawn.Sukhera was appointed as the Federal Tax Ombudsman in August 2017 by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government.

