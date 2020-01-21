Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismiss contempt of court plea against DG FIA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed a contempt of court plea moved against the Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in judge video leak scandal case.

The Chief Justice IHC justice Athar Minallah dismissed the petition over non pursuance by the petitioner advocate Jahangir Jadoon.

The petition was filed against the alleged harassment by the FIA in accountability judge Arshad Malik video leak scandal case.

Deputy Attorney General Tayyab Shah contended before the court that no harassment was made on behalf of FIA to the petitioner.

The petitioner Jadoon did not appeared before the court against which the court dismissed the petition for non pursuance.