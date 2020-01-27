Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismiss petition seeking appointments of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed a petition filed regarding the appointments of members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after the federal government submitted its reply in the matter

The hearing was resumed by the IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah whereas the federal government submitted its reply that appointments of Chief election commissioner and two other members had been made after consensus between the government and opposition.

The petitioner MNA, Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha contended before the court that all the credit of such appointments went to the court against which Justice Minallah responded that courts did issue verdicts to ensure the rights to people of the country.

Justice Minallah remarked that parliament was a supreme institution where elected members use their power awarded to them by masses for legislation added that it was the responsibility of everyone to maintain the dignity of such institution.

He said that only a strong parliament could make a strong country.

It is worth mentioning that Sikandar Sultan raja has been notified as CEC whereas Nasir Durrani and Shah Mohammad Jatoi were appointed as member ECP from Sindh and Balochistan respectively by the government after consensus with the opposition.