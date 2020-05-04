UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Dismisses ICA In Al-Khair University's Degrees Recognition Case

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 05:40 PM

Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismisses ICA in Al-Khair University's degrees recognition case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed an intra court appeal (ICA) against the decision of Higher Education Commission (HEC) for not recognising the degrees of Al-Khair University

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed an intra court appeal (ICA) against the decision of Higher Education Commission (HEC) for not recognising the degrees of Al-Khair University.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Ghulam Azam Qambrani upheld the judgement of single member bench of IHC on an ICA moved by the students of university and associated colleges.

The order read that the court had no authority to direct the regulator of higher education to recognise the degrees of students.

The HEC would accept the degrees of those students who had availed fifty percent numbers in tests in accordance of its policy.

The students had to pass the test to get their degrees accepted and verified, the order further said.

The court, however, asked the HEC to review its decision pertaining to the recognition of degrees of MS, MPhil and PhD, adding that the court had suspended the notification of HEC from May 8, 2012 to September 30, 2015.

The court asked the HEC to review its decision regarding the students who took admission during the period of stay order passed by IHC.

Only HEC was a regulator institution of higher education in Pakistan and AJK as well, it said, adding that the associated colleges had played with the future of students.

The decision would affect several students but the court could not set aside HEC's policy only on this ground, the order concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Ica Azad Jammu And Kashmir May September HEC 2015 Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Emirates SkyCargo scales up operations in Pakistan ..

6 minutes ago

Renewal of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Indust ..

21 seconds ago

Coronavirus: latest global developments

23 seconds ago

Nine policemen abducted and killed in south Syria: ..

25 seconds ago

CDA to resume work on Signal Free Controlled Acces ..

28 seconds ago

Adnan Siddiqui says lockdown is the best time to s ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.