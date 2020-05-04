The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed an intra court appeal (ICA) against the decision of Higher Education Commission (HEC) for not recognising the degrees of Al-Khair University

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed an intra court appeal (ICA) against the decision of Higher Education Commission (HEC) for not recognising the degrees of Al-Khair University.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Ghulam Azam Qambrani upheld the judgement of single member bench of IHC on an ICA moved by the students of university and associated colleges.

The order read that the court had no authority to direct the regulator of higher education to recognise the degrees of students.

The HEC would accept the degrees of those students who had availed fifty percent numbers in tests in accordance of its policy.

The students had to pass the test to get their degrees accepted and verified, the order further said.

The court, however, asked the HEC to review its decision pertaining to the recognition of degrees of MS, MPhil and PhD, adding that the court had suspended the notification of HEC from May 8, 2012 to September 30, 2015.

The court asked the HEC to review its decision regarding the students who took admission during the period of stay order passed by IHC.

Only HEC was a regulator institution of higher education in Pakistan and AJK as well, it said, adding that the associated colleges had played with the future of students.

The decision would affect several students but the court could not set aside HEC's policy only on this ground, the order concluded.