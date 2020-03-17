UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court (IHC) Dismisses Petition Against Ali Wazir

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking to disqualify the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM)'s activist Ali Wazir of the membership of National Assembly (NA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking to disqualify the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM)'s activist Ali Wazir of the membership of National Assembly (NA).

Chief Justice Athar Minallah declared the petition as non maintainable while turning it down.

The bench conducted hearing on the petition filed by a citizen Abdul Wali challenging the eligibility of Ali Wazir.

At the outset of hearing, the chief justice observed that if there was any allegation against anyone then there was a proper procedure.

He asked that whether the petitioner was directly affected by the membership of Ali Wazir.

The petitioner's counsel pleaded that his client was affected as he was a respected citizen of this country to this chief justice remarked that there were already a number of pending cases in courts. Every citizen living in the country was sincere with the state, he remarked.

The petitioner adopted the stance that PTM and its leader Ali Wazir had been involved in anti state activities.

He prayed the court to declare Wazir as disqualify under Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

