Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismisses petition against establishment of 'Tiger Force'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday turned down a petition challenging the establishment of 'Tiger Force' for relief operation across the country in wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Chief Justice IHC Justice Athar Minallah directed the petitioner to approach the relevant forum and declared the plea as non maintainable.

IHC's chief justice heard the case moved by the local body representatives regarding the above matter.

During the course of proceeding, the chief justice remarked that the federal government was taking measures to address the menace of coronavirus.

He said that court was avoiding from interfering the affairs of executive, adding that pandemic COVID-10 was not only limited to Pakistan rather the whole world was facing it.

The chief justice remarked that this court had repeatedly given observations that there was high time to develop trust in state and demonstrate the national unity to tackle this issue. Federal and provincial governments were taking emergency steps to save the lives of citizens, he said.

The court noted that the petitioner had produced no solid record with his case, and subsequently turned down the plea.