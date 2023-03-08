Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismisses plea against Aurat March

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition against the permission of 'Aurat March' after declaring the same as non-maintainable

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq announced the verdict which was earlier reserved after hearing arguments from the petitioner's counsel.

Petitioner's lawyer Nazakat Hussain Advocate said that the state's religion was islam as per the Article-II of the constitution. He said that the district administration Islamabad had also ignored the Article-16 while granting the permission of the said march.

He said objectionable sentences used to be written on placards carried by the marchers.

The chief justice remarked that whether the constitution had not given right of march to the citizens. The lawyer said that the law had imposed some restrictions in freedom of assembly, adding that such activities were not allowed an Islamic state.

After hearing arguments, the court first reserved its judgment and later dismissed the case.