UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Dismisses Plea Against Aurat March

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2023 | 06:43 PM

Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismisses plea against Aurat March

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition against the permission of 'Aurat March' after declaring the same as non-maintainable

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition against the permission of 'Aurat March' after declaring the same as non-maintainable.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq announced the verdict which was earlier reserved after hearing arguments from the petitioner's counsel.

Petitioner's lawyer Nazakat Hussain Advocate said that the state's religion was islam as per the Article-II of the constitution. He said that the district administration Islamabad had also ignored the Article-16 while granting the permission of the said march.

He said objectionable sentences used to be written on placards carried by the marchers.

The chief justice remarked that whether the constitution had not given right of march to the citizens. The lawyer said that the law had imposed some restrictions in freedom of assembly, adding that such activities were not allowed an Islamic state.

After hearing arguments, the court first reserved its judgment and later dismissed the case.

Related Topics

Assembly Hearing Chief Justice Islamabad Same March Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Women’s Exhibition matches: Sune Luus replaces L ..

Women’s Exhibition matches: Sune Luus replaces Laura Wolvaardt

13 minutes ago
 Security forces kill six terrorists in North Wazir ..

Security forces kill six terrorists in North Waziristan

22 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo felicitates Hindu community ..

2 minutes ago
 PAC urges politicians not to criticize national in ..

PAC urges politicians not to criticize national institutions

2 minutes ago
 Police conduct raid on Sheesha Center, six held

Police conduct raid on Sheesha Center, six held

2 minutes ago
 All parties should sit together for political stab ..

All parties should sit together for political stability, improvement of economy: ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.