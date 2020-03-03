UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court (IHC) Dismisses PMLN's Petitions Challenging Eligibility Of Three PTI Lawmakers

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 04:45 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday dismissed the miscellaneous petitions of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) challenging the qualification of three lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf including Kanwal Shauzub, Malaeka Bokhari and Tashfeen Safdar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday dismissed the miscellaneous petitions of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) challenging the qualification of three lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf including Kanwal Shauzub, Malaeka Bokhari and Tashfeen Safdar.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC announced the judgment which was reserved by the bench earlier after listening arguments from all sides.

The members National Assembly (NA) of PML-N Begum Tahira Bokhari and Shaista Pervaiz Mali had filed the petitions against the eligibility of three women under Article 62(f)1 of the Constitution.

The petitioners had alleged Malaeka Bokhari and Tashfeen Safdar to hide their dual nationality information in their nomination papers submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

However, Kanwal Shauzub was alleged to give wrong statement before the court regarding shifting of her vote.

The court found the allegation as false and declared the three lawmakers as eligible for the membership of Parliament while dismissing the petitions. The detailed judgment would be issued later.

