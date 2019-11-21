UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Disposes Of Contempt Of Court Plea Against Dr Firdous

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 01:57 PM

Islamabad High Court (IHC) disposes of contempt of court plea against Dr Firdous

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday has dismissed contempt petition against Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan for commenting on the "axle load policy" in sharp contrast to a court order

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st November, 2019) Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday has dismissed contempt petition against Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr.

Firdous Ashiq Awan for commenting on the "axle load policy" in sharp contrast to a court order.During the hearing, Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb said that the court and administration cannot defer axle load law.It is to be mentioned here that day before the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl's (JUI-F) Azadi March, the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had suspended implementation on the National Highway Safety Ordinance, 2000.

The petition seeking contempt proceedings against Dr Awan said that "quite contrary to the clear directions and orders�Ms Firdous Ashiq Awan tweeted on October 26� upon instructions of PM Imran Khan to facilitate local traders, FWO has deferred Axle load implementation on M9 Motorway for one year.

This decision has been taken on request of traders' community."The ordinance has always faced strong lobbying from transporters due to which its implementation was delayed many times. The PTI govt had decided to strictly implement the axel load regime to cause up to 100 per cent increase in freight costs.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Motorway Azadi March Firdous Ashiq Awan October Islamabad High Court From Government FWO Court

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $62.22 a barrel W ..

16 minutes ago

Meera Passes driving test in New York

18 minutes ago

Smog turns air 'hazardous' in Lahore and adjoining ..

4 minutes ago

Tokyo 2020 unveils 15,000-seat Olympic aquatics ce ..

4 minutes ago

Kim Jong Un rejects invitation to S. Korea summit: ..

4 minutes ago

Strong quake hits Thai-Lao border, shaking buildin ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.