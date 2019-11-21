Islamabad High Court (IHC) disposes of contempt of court plea against Dr Firdous

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday has dismissed contempt petition against Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan for commenting on the "axle load policy" in sharp contrast to a court order

Firdous Ashiq Awan for commenting on the "axle load policy" in sharp contrast to a court order.During the hearing, Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb said that the court and administration cannot defer axle load law.It is to be mentioned here that day before the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl's (JUI-F) Azadi March, the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had suspended implementation on the National Highway Safety Ordinance, 2000.

The petition seeking contempt proceedings against Dr Awan said that "quite contrary to the clear directions and orders�Ms Firdous Ashiq Awan tweeted on October 26� upon instructions of PM Imran Khan to facilitate local traders, FWO has deferred Axle load implementation on M9 Motorway for one year.

This decision has been taken on request of traders' community."The ordinance has always faced strong lobbying from transporters due to which its implementation was delayed many times. The PTI govt had decided to strictly implement the axel load regime to cause up to 100 per cent increase in freight costs.