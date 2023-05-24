Islamabad High Court (IHC) disposes of petition against arrest of Qureshi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday disposed of the petition against arrest of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi and instructed the petitioner to file case to the relevant forum.

Additional Attorney General (AAG) Munawar Dogal, during hearing, informed the bench that Qureshi had been arrested under 3-MPO and currently in Adiala Jail.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case seeking provision of cases record and again arrest of Shah Mehmood Qureshi after his release.

Earlier, the police provided the details of FIRs registered against Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

It said that a total of eight cases were registered against the PTI's leader, however, the Islamabad police did not know about his arrest.

At this, the court served notices to the interior ministry and sought information about the location of Qureshi.

AAG told the court that Qureshi had been arrested under 3-MPO following the order of deputy commissioner Rawalpindi and he was currently in Central Jail Adiala.

After hearing arguments, the court disposed of the petition and instructed the lawyers to approach relevant forum for the relief.