Islamabad High Court (IHC) disposes of petitions against arrest of Maleeka Bokhari, Ali Muhammad Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday disposed of petitions against arrests of PTI Leaders Maleeka Bokhari and Ali Muhammad, and instructed the petitioners to approach the relevant forum.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb announced the verdict against the petitions.

The court was told that the two PTI leaders had been arrested following the orders of deputy commissioner Rawalpindi under 3-MPO.

The court noted that the case did not fall in its jurisdiction and instructed the petitioner to move it to the concern forum for relief.