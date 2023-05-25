UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Disposes Of Petitions Against Arrest Of Maleeka Bokhari, Ali Muhammad Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Islamabad High Court (IHC) disposes of petitions against arrest of Maleeka Bokhari, Ali Muhammad Khan

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday disposed of petitions against arrests of PTI Leaders Maleeka Bokhari and Ali Muhammad, and instructed the petitioners to approach the relevant forum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday disposed of petitions against arrests of PTI Leaders Maleeka Bokhari and Ali Muhammad, and instructed the petitioners to approach the relevant forum.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb announced the verdict against the petitions.

The court was told that the two PTI leaders had been arrested following the orders of deputy commissioner Rawalpindi under 3-MPO.

The court noted that the case did not fall in its jurisdiction and instructed the petitioner to move it to the concern forum for relief.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Rawalpindi Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

GU organizes rally in connection with 'Youm-e-Takr ..

GU organizes rally in connection with 'Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada'

55 seconds ago
 RPO visits residences of martyrs to pay tribute

RPO visits residences of martyrs to pay tribute

58 seconds ago
 Police official gunned down in Suhbatpur

Police official gunned down in Suhbatpur

1 minute ago
 KMC Sports Complex Baldia Town Saeedabad to be imp ..

KMC Sports Complex Baldia Town Saeedabad to be improved: Administrator

1 minute ago
 ATC terminates bail petitions of PTI leaders

ATC terminates bail petitions of PTI leaders

4 minutes ago
 Ashrafi pays tribute to martyrs, calls for justice ..

Ashrafi pays tribute to martyrs, calls for justice on 'Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e- ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.