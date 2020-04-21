UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court (IHC) Disposes Of Petition Pertaining To PM&DC

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 04:48 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday disposed of a contempt of court petition against health ministry pertaining to Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) after the verdict of Supreme Court for formation of an adhoc body

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday disposed of a contempt of court petition against health ministry pertaining to Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) after the verdict of Supreme Court for formation of an adhoc body.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani conducted hearing on a petition moved by the registrar PM&DC Dr. Hafeezuddin against Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination.

The court termed that the top court had given its judgment on the matter and constituted an adhoc body to run the affairs of council.

The petitioner's counsel Abdur Raheem Bhatti argued that no verified copy of supreme court decision had been received so far to this the bench remarked that whether he meant that the apex court had not passed such orders.

He asked if the registrar or his counsel was present during top court's hearing on the matter.

The lawyer answered that registrar was in attendance there and contended that the PM&DC employees had not been issued salaries despite IHC's orders. Justice Kiyani termed that affairs of registration of doctors and employees' salaries would be seen by adhoc council now.

The petition was subsequently disposed of.

