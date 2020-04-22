Islamabad High Court (IHC) disposes of petition pertaining to students' evacuation from China

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday disposed of a petition seeking evacuation of Pakistani students stranded in Wuhan city of China due to coronavirus outbreak

The bench disposed of the petition moved by the parents of the student, due to non persuasion. Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on petition last day wherein deputy attorney general appeared on behalf of the Federal government.

However, no one appeared from the petitioners' side.

At the outset of hearing, DAG Tayyab Shah adopted the stance that coronavirus had become an international problem. He prayed the court to dispose of the petition which was accepted by the bench.

In previous hearings, the court had termed that the federal government was taking serious efforts to protect its citizen abroad. Such matter shouldn't be dragged into court, he said, adding that people should show trust on state in current situation.